Playing it again Sam? Envoy slams fake news Russian ‘hackers’ tried to swipe Covid vaccine

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Bogus rumors churned out by Western media that Russian hackers had tried to steal information about a novel coronavirus vaccine are baseless and politically motivated, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cybersecurity Cooperation Andrei Krutskikh said in an interview with the International Affairs magazine published on Monday.

"Obviously, those fake news reports are baseless and politically motivated. Sadly, our American partners are not the only ones joining the incitement bandwagon. While the US and the UK perform their solos, some states took on the ungrateful role of extras in someone else’s game: the voices of Georgia, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands formed a real chorus. Who else will get to compose the sheet music for this phony tune?" Krutskikh mused.