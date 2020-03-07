Putin orders to reform migration policy, institution of citizenship

MOSCOW, March 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a list of instructions aimed at reforming the migration requirements and the institution of citizenship in Russia based on the proposals drafted by the working group for implementation of the State Migration Policy Concept of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025, the Kremlin said on Saturday posting the list on its website.

"Within the framework of the working group for implementation of the State Migration Policy Concept of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025, the Presidential Executive Office of the Russian Federation shall organize work aimed at reforming the migration requirements and the institution of citizenship of the Russian Federation on the basis of proposals drafted by the above mentioned working group (attached). The report is to be submitted by March 1, 2021, and once every six months thereafter," the document says.

Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Anton Vaino was appointed responsible for drafting the report.

In addition, the president ordered the government, the Interior and Foreign Ministries, the Federal Security Service (FSB), and the Justice Ministry alongside the Presidential Executive Office to make amendments to the plan of action for 2019-2021, aimed at implementing the State Migration Policy Concept of the Russian Federation for 2019-2025. The report on this issue is to be submitted by June 1, 2020.