Russia, US need dialogue as neither of them can impose its position by force — Putin

"I don’t think that anyone is trying to press us to do anything," he said in an interview with NTV host Irada Zeinalova when asked about US President Donald Trump’s policy.

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Russia and the United States need dialogue to reach consensus and both understand that neither of them can impose its position by force, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"I think everyone understands that it is next to impossible," he added.

"But, obviously, we need dialogue," Putin stressed. "They have their own vision of how to resolve these of those matters, we have ours. But it is impossible to reach consensus without dialogue."

Putin has repeatedly said that Russia is open for dialogue with the United States. Washington however cancelled a meeting between the two leaders planned for late November - early December 2018 several days ahead of it. Since then, Putin and Trump have had only one telephone conversation. The two leaders will have a possibility to exchange a couple of words on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in Japan’s Osaka late next week.