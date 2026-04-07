{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Military operation in Ukraine

Drone hits residential building in Russia’s Vladimir Region, three killed, including child

Governor Alexander Avdeyev said that another child managed to escape and is now in hospital with burns

VLADIMIR, April 7. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone struck a residential building in the Alexandrovsky district of Russia’s Vladimir Region, killing two adults and a child, Governor Alexander Avdeyev said on his Max channel.

"Enemy drones attacked civilian infrastructure in our region. I regret to report that there are fatalities. There is also damage. Overnight, a drone attack was carried out in the Alexandrovsky district. One of the drones hit a two-apartment residential building. Two adults and their seven-year-old son were killed," he wrote.

The governor said their five-year-old daughter managed to escape and is now in hospital with burns. "She is out of danger. The neighbors are alive. The fire has been extinguished by emergency services. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Avdeyev wrote, adding that he was heading to the scene to assess the damage and provide necessary assistance to those affected.

Tags
Military operation in Ukraine
Teenager stabs teacher at school entrance in Russia’s Perm Region — governor
Dmitry Makhonin said the teacher’s condition is assessed as critical
Read more
Houthis report joint cruise missile attack with IRGC on targets in Israel
"According to its military spokesman, the joint operation "successfully achieved its objectives," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said
Read more
Argentina, Chile suspended lithium supplies to Russia — official
According to deputy department director of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade Vladislav Demidov, Russian companies are preparing to start lithium feedstock mining in Russia but the paperwork on licenses for their operation should be expedited
Read more
Effect of sanctions less acute than expected so far — Bank of Russia
However, it is premature to say that the full effect of sanctions has showed itself, Elvira Nabiullina pointed out
Read more
Ukrainian forces started counteroffensive, have a lot of personnel, weapons — Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin said that in the past 24 hours, Wagner PMC forces advanced 230 meters in Artyomovsk
Read more
Russia’s non-systemic opposition starts terrorist attacks, at war with people — Medvedev
Dmitry Medvedev said members of the silent opposition murdered an unarmed reporter, wounded several dozens of innocent spectators at his event, opened fire on a car with children that were going to a village school, and blew up a car with a female reporter and a researcher
Read more
UNGA has no authority to collect any ‘reparations’ from Russia — Russian mission
According to the Russian diplomat, putting this draft for vote, Western nations are opening a Pandora’s box
Read more
Accomplice in Crocus terrorist attack sentenced to life in prison commits suicide
A medical staff member arrived at the scene immediately and attempted resuscitation, but the efforts were unsuccessful
Read more
Russia suggests UN Security Council commission look into US biolabs in Ukraine
The draft document is to be considered during the Security Council’s session on October 27
Read more
Prototype of lunar nuclear power plant to be built in 2032 — Kurchatov Institute head
The nuclear power plant, with a capacity of at least 5 kW, is designed to operate for 10 years
Read more
UK to host international meeting on security in Strait of Hormuz — newspaper
According to Financial Times, the video conference will include representatives of countries that signed a joint statement in March, urging Iran to "cease immediately its threats, laying of mines, drone and missile attacks and other attempts to block the Strait to commercial shipping"
Read more
Israel says attacks IRGC headquarters in Tehran
Israeli aircraft attacked a warehouse with ballistic missiles and launchers, the Israeli army said
Read more
US, Israel lost 11 aircraft while searching for F-15 pilots in Iran — MWM
As MWM notes, this scale of losses demonstrates the significant risks associated with operating aircraft over Iranian territory
Read more
Trump says he would prefer to seize Iran’s oil, but Americans want US forces home
The US president added that the American people would like to see America win
Read more
Russian-Syrian agreement on Tartus base under preparation — senator
Russia's deputy defense minister announced on October 10 that Russia planned to have its permanent naval base at Tartus
Read more
US obsessed with idea of dealing strategic blow to Russia, says envoy
The United States does not think that by such actions they are adding fuel and provoking the expansion of the geography of the Ukrainian crisis, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Russian ambassador denies claims of decrease in Russian-Venezuelan contacts
Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto had recently exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations
Read more
EU preparing for possible energy supply crisis due to conflict in Iran — Spanish newspaper
The EC assures that there is currently no risk to supplies, though markets are feeling the impact of rising Brent crude oil prices, which has led to higher gas and oil prices in Europe
Read more
Russian UN mission: Moscow disappointed with UNSC voting on biolaboratories in Ukraine
The UN Security Council did not adopt a draft Russian resolution on the investigation of the activities of American laboratories in Ukraine
Read more
Democrats may push for Pentagon chief impeachment — news portal
According to Axios, the move may be linked to Pete Hegseth’s role in overseeing US military operations in Iran
Read more
Oil storage facility in Iran’s Isfahan comes under attack — TV
There has been no information about the damage so far, according to Al Hadath
Read more
West blocks attempts to investigate Kiev's crimes internationally — Russian diplomat
The Kiev regime's sponsors are making every effort on international platforms to ensure that Ukraine does not bear any responsibility, Rodion Miroshnik said
Read more
French retail network Auchan to continue its work in Russia
Auchan CEO Yves Claude’s comments come in the wake of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s calls on French companies to leave the Russian market
Read more
Israel intensifying attacks on Beirut in response to Hezbollah operations — expert
According to General Naji Malaeb, Israel was prepared for guerrilla warfare by the resistance forces
Read more
Russian army downs 11 Ukrainian helicopters, drones in past 24 hours — Defense Ministry
Since the start of the operation, a total of 3,213 Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities were disabled
Read more
Serbia discovers planted explosives near its gas pipeline — top brass
According to the ministry, law enforcement officials are continuing their work on site to search for additional evidence and identify those involved
Read more
Russia to send three missions to Moon by 2026
The Moon has now become a place for the space race (lunar race 2), President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev said
Read more
Ukraine’s military loses 2 battalions in Dnieper crossing — regional governor
Russian forces daily capture from 2 to 13 Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson area, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Iran to strike US data centers in UAE over attack on university in Tehran — agency
According to its information, data centers of Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle, and Equinix could come under attack
Read more
Russian embassy says US must disclose biological warfare activities in Ukraine
"During a special operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry obtained evidence of creation of biological weapons components with the direct involvement of the Pentagon," the embassy said
Read more
Price cap for Russian oil reshapes basic free market principles — Russian embassy
According to Russian diplomats, Washington is trying to hush up the fact that the current misbalance on the global oil market results from its own actions
Read more
Mongolia ready to permit opening of Russian bank branch — prime minister
Gombojavyn Zandanshatar noted that this will help to resolve payment difficulties amid sanctions
Read more
FACTBOX: What we known about foiled sabotage on Serbian section of TurkStream
The sabotage attempt against the pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary was intended to halt gas supplies to Bratislava and Budapest ahead of Hungary’s parliamentary elections on April 12, Srbijagas Director General Dusan Bajatovic said
Read more
Nitric acid unit damaged in Ukrainian attack on chemical plant in Gorlovka, says mayor
The office of a power supply facility was damaged as a Ukrainian shell hit the roof of the building
Read more
Kiev’s attacks on CPC energy facilities 'pure terrorism' — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, "Bankova Street knows how terrorists operate, and they act in the exactly same way"
Read more
Ukrainian biolabs incorporated into global infectious disease control system — official
This network Pentagon has been developing since 1997 is based on the WRAMC in Maryland
Read more
Russia's Kamaz may start assembling trucks in Angola
Russian Railways may participate in upgrading the rail infrastructure in this country
Read more
Trump says Iran could be destroyed in one night
On Sunday the US president said there was a good chance a deal with Iran would be signed by April 7
Read more
Catastrophic oil shortage inevitable — Russia’s envoy
"For the first time in history, Saudi Arabia is charging a $20 per barrel premium over the already sky-high benchmark for its oil," Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Russian air defenses down 693 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
Units of Russia’s Battlegroup East have destroyed camouflaged positions and deployment sites of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye Region, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
FSB detains Romanian citizen in Sochi for spying on air defense sites for Ukraine
According to the FSB, in exchange for his actions, Ukrainian security agencies promised to facilitate his safe departure from Russia and arrange for him to join a Ukrainian volunteer unit to take part in combat operations against Russia
Read more
Moscow to move threat further away if long-range weapons supplied to Kiev, says Lavrov
On June 1, Washington announced that it would provide a new military aid package to Ukraine that would include the delivery of HIMARS weapons and ammunition
Read more
Task of rescuing Donbass to be fulfilled during special operation — Kremlin
"We state that the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics has been recognized by Russia", Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Zelensky has lost interest in events on frontline, according to Russian security officials
For the past two months, Zelensky has refused Syrsky the opportunity to provide him with a personal briefing,
Read more
Iranian deputy minister calls for protests near power plants across country
Alireza Rahimi said he believes that "young people, athletes, artists, students, and professors" could join the protests
Read more
Alien signal detected by Russian astrophysicists turns out to be terrestrial disturbance
Earlier it was reported a telescope possibly registered a signal from an extraterrestrial civilization sent from a stellar system in the constellation Hercules
Read more
Ukraine loses some 1,210 troops in special military op zone over past day
Units of the Russia's Battlegroup Center destroyed four armored vehicles, two trucks, two artillery pieces
Read more
Russia not conducting campaign to persecute US nationals — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that legal measures are taken only against those US citizens who violate the law
Read more
Duma committee supports bill on suspending Russia's participation in New START
The treaty was signed between Russia and the United States and it provides for the reduction of the nuclear arsenals of both countries
Read more
Dry cargo ship attacked by Ukrainian drone in Azov Sea found, towed to shore
On April 3, the Ukrainian military attacked a dry cargo ship carrying wheat in the Sea of Azov
Read more
Trump calls opening of Hormuz Strait 'very big priority'
The US president also suggested that if Washington takes control of the Strait of Hormuz, it may well charge a toll for passage through it
Read more
Trump claims US could help reconstruct Iran
The United States is unwilling to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, the American leader said
Read more
Press review: US, Iran threats escalate as Britain disrupts Ukraine peace efforts
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 6th
Read more
Putin convinced Africa will be among leaders of multipolar world order
The Russian president is convinced that all the objective prerequisites for this are in place
Read more
State Duma greenlights bill banning LGBT propaganda across Russia in first reading
It is reported that the bill also introduces a mechanism restricting children’s access to LGBT-related information on paid services
Read more
US vice president could join potential direct negotiations with Iran — newspaper
Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are underway with the participation of Vance and Witkoff
Read more
Improvement of Russia-US relations not visible in mid-term perspective — ambassador
Moscow is seeking to restore a full-fledged mutual dialogue, which was in fact scrapped upon Washington’s initiative, Anatoly Antonov said
Read more
Official says only triumph of Ukraine operation will quash West's Russophobic policy
Igor Barinov said that Russophobia was rooted deep in history and this issue is occasionally rears it’s ugly head
Read more
Putin invites BRICS nations to take part in events held by Russia’s Chairmanship
Over 200 events of different levels and types will be held in many Russian cities as part of the chairmanship, Russian President said
Read more
Iran says risk of closing Bab el-Mandeb Strait pushes US toward negotiations
Washington "is aware of the scale of the possible defeat following the failure of the special operation in Isfahan," a senior Iranian official said
Read more
Polish justice minister to make final decision on extradition of Russian scientist
Alexander Butyagin could face up to 10 years in prison in Ukraine
Read more
INTERVIEW: CEO describes Russia’s Alrosa as world’s only profitable diamond producer
The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner
Read more
Major Middle East war is real, but it can be avoided — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
"We call on all parties to exercise restraint," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
US drones gather data for Kiev’s future strikes on Russia — ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov quoted US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby as saying that US UAVs make these kinds of overflights on a daily basis
Read more
Moldova freezes talks on trade barriers lifting with Russia — Minister
Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova Vladimir Bolea specified that now the government is "not interested" in such contacts
Read more
State Duma reappoints Nabiullina as Central Bank chief for new term
Elvira Nabiullina became the Central Bank chief in June 2013
Read more
IN BRIEF: Drone attack on CPC facilities and attempt to destabilize hydrocarbon market
The attack was geared to inflict maximum damage on its largest shareholders, companies from the United States and Kazakhstan
Read more
Never again will we rely on the West: Lavrov says Russia will solve its economic issues
"We will make sure that we never find ourselves in a similar situation again and that no ‘Uncle Sam’ or anyone else can make decisions that are aimed at destroying our economy," the top diplomat vowed
Read more
US military denies IRGC report about strike on USS Tripoli ship
"Fact: USS Tripoli has not been attacked and continues to sail in the Arabian Sea in support of Operation Epic Fury," CENTCOM said
Read more
Press review: Russia to set up Caribbean base and meet Israeli brass to discuss Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, December 12
Read more
S&P removes Russian and Belarusian bonds from its 11 indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices conducted a consultation with market participants
Read more
Russia to insist on UN Security Council meeting on Bucha situation on April 4 — envoy
It was stated that the British presidency of the Security Council is trying to deny us Russia's right to request a separate Security Council meeting on the terrible Ukrainian provocation in Bucha
Read more
Situation in Middle East keeps getting worse — Russian foreign ministry
Moscow, the ministry says, believes that chances for a political and diplomatic settlement of the conflict still exist
Read more
Artemis moon mission breaks record for distance from Earth
They sailed about 5,000 miles further than the Moon, said the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Read more
Strengthening ties with Islamic countries among Russia's priorities, Lavrov says
The foreign minister emphasized that interethnic and interfaith harmony "has been and remains the most important element of the centuries-old Russian statehood"
Read more
Iranian diplomat suggests US F-15 rescue operation had hidden purpose
According to Esmaeil Baghaei, the US rescue aircraft landed in southern Isfahan, what is far from the place where the downed pilot is believed to have been hiding
Read more
West wants to turn Eurasia into conflict hot spot, says Russia’s security chief
"We regard as a threat consistent efforts being made by the US and its allies to thwart post-Soviet alliances" like the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Nikolay Patrushev said
Read more
Over 3,000 Turkish companies working now in Russia — official
Alexander Novak noted that the trade turnover between Russia and Turkey had been just $20 bln in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it had gained 40% year-on-year in the first half of 2021
Read more
US leader says he does not consider destruction of civilian facilities in Iran criminal
Allowing a sick country with demented leadership to have a nuclear weapon is a war crime, Donald Trump said
Read more
Vietnam’s parliament elects Communist Party chief To Lam president
At the party’s 14th congress in January, he was re-elected general secretary of the Central Committee for a term from 2026 to 2031
Read more
Lavrov points to life or death struggle for Russia’s existence on world map
"We have come to understand that it’s not just about Ukraine, it is about an aggression against all things Russian, including Russia’s interests, religion, culture, language, security and so on," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
EBRD upgrades forecast for economic growth in region’s countries in 2026 to 3.6%
According to the bank's report, economic growth is expected to reach 3.4% in 2025
Read more
Medvedev: Cornering us won’t work, Russia strong enough to put brazen foes in their place
According to Dmitry Medvedev, the collective West "did not care about Russia becoming a strong power again, capable of ensuring its interests and protecting its citizens abroad"
Read more
Medvedev dismisses claims of Russia being responsible for global food crisis
Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia noted that the deterioration of the situation in this area began several years ago
Read more
Putin opens new, cutting-edge Mercedes-Benz auto assembly plant
The plant’s planned capacity is 25,000 cars per year
Read more
Attack on Nord Stream aimed at cutting Russia-Europe ties – diplomat
The Russian Ambassador to the United States noted that from such steps "ordinary citizens and industrial enterprises turn out to be at a loss"
Read more
Lavrov hopes warmongers eager to attack Syria won’t gain upper hand in US
Lavrov assured that the US Secretary of State never mentioned during phone talks or personal meetings that the Syrian crisis had a military solution
Read more
Russian ministry names risk of possible economic stagnation in the country
Russia’s economy will demonstrate stagnation if global economic growth rates slide below 2%
Read more
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi notes Russia’s right to ensure national security — Kremlin
According to the Kremlin press service, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks
Read more
EU, UK hide anti-Trump stance to keep US support for Kiev — Russian envoy
Kirill Dmitriev cited a chart with data on voting preferences in various European countries regarding the 2024 US presidential election, saying it "proves the abyss" between the EU and the UK on one side and the MAGA movement on the other
Read more
All workers evacuated from LPR mine after Ukrainian attack
According to the statement, the rescue operation went smoothly
Read more
Putin orders to keep cargo and passenger service between Russia’s regions running
According to the president, interruption of communications and closure of companies en masse might take a heavy toll
Read more
Russia ready for signing agreements with Ukraine to establish peace — upper house speaker
Russia is open for talks with Ukraine and signing agreements that would lead to peace, speaker of Russia’s Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said
Read more
US vice president plans to discuss Ukrainian settlement with Hungarian PM
"We’ll talk about any number of things related to the US-Hungary relationship," JD Vance added
Read more
Christian relic, a True Cross piece, to be kept at Russia’s Black Sea fleet flagship
The relic is a wood chip only several millimeters long embedded into a 19th century metal cross
Read more
Iranian missile debris fall on energy sites in Saudi Arabia — Defense Ministry
The Saudi military also reported that the country’s air defenses had intercepted and destroyed seven missiles launched from Iran toward the kingdom’s Eastern Province"
Read more
West ‘shut eyes, ears with blinds,’ unwilling to hear Russia’s points on Bucha — Kremlin
"We continue to insist that all accusations against Russia, against Russian military are not merely groundless, but a well-directed show, nothing else but a tragic show," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Three dead and 4,000 evacuated: dam collapse aftermath in Dagestan
More than 2,000 residential houses have been flooded in nine settlements
Read more
Russian companies invest $4.5 bln in Iran’s oil and gas projects — Minister
"Certain projects are 7-35% implemented," Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji said
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry says Japan's aid to Ukraine hurts already strained relations
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Japan is becoming increasingly involved in the Ukrainian conflict by helping the neo-Nazi regime of Vladimir Zelensky
Read more
Iran strikes bases in Kuwait, Iraq, several cities in Israel — IRGC
According to Tasnim News Agency, aircraft were hit at the Ali Al Salem Airbase, troops were targeted in Petah Tikva, and factories were struck in Beersheba
Read more