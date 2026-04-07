Drone hits residential building in Russia’s Vladimir Region, three killed, including child

VLADIMIR, April 7. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone struck a residential building in the Alexandrovsky district of Russia’s Vladimir Region, killing two adults and a child, Governor Alexander Avdeyev said on his Max channel.

"Enemy drones attacked civilian infrastructure in our region. I regret to report that there are fatalities. There is also damage. Overnight, a drone attack was carried out in the Alexandrovsky district. One of the drones hit a two-apartment residential building. Two adults and their seven-year-old son were killed," he wrote.

The governor said their five-year-old daughter managed to escape and is now in hospital with burns. "She is out of danger. The neighbors are alive. The fire has been extinguished by emergency services. I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Avdeyev wrote, adding that he was heading to the scene to assess the damage and provide necessary assistance to those affected.