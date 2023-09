MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone attempting to attack Russian targets has been intercepted over the Belgorod Region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"About 11 p.m. Moscow time on September 1, an attempt of the Kiev regime to make a terrorist attack on the territory of the Russian Federation with an unmanned aerial vehicle was stopped. The Ukrainian UAV was intercepted over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.