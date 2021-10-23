Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Republic of Tuva in Siberia, no victims

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was registered on the territory of the Republic of Tuva in Siberia, the Altai-Sayan branch of the Integrated Geophysical Service within the Russian Academy of Sciences reported on its website on Saturday.

"An operational information report about a seismic event: a latitude of 51.39, a longitude of 91.54 and a magnitude of 5.6," the statement says.

The earthquake jolted the Siberian region at 11:03 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Friday (02:03 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday), the Geophysical Service reported.

According to the republic’s emergencies services, the tremor had a magnitude of 5.1. "At 06:03 a.m. local time (02:03 a.m. Moscow time) on October 23, 2021, a seismic event with a magnitude of 5.1 was registered in the Dzun-Khemchiksky district, about 7 km from the town of Chadan, with its intensity of 6.3 points in the epicenter," the statement says.

The tremor was felt in the western districts of Tuva. According to operational data, the earthquake caused no injuries or damage. Social facilities are being surveyed after the tremor.

The emergencies services of the Republic of Khakassia also reported that jolts registered in neighboring Tuva were felt in the region. "The consequences of the seismic event with its epicenter located in the Republic of Tuva were felt in Khakassia. There have been no reports of any injuries or damage and all vital facilities are operating as normal," the emergencies services said.