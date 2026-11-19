TBILISI, November 19. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Georgia and Russia from January to October 2026 exceeded $2.4 billion, a 12% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia.

Russia ranks third among Georgia’s largest trading partners, accounting for 10.4% of the country’s foreign trade over the first 10 months of this year.

In January-October, exports from Georgia to Russia totaled over $621 million, which is up 2% year-on-year, while imports reached over $1.7 billion (a 15% increase).

Turkey held the top spot among Georgia’s trading partners for the 10-month period, with a trade volume of approximately $2.9 billion, up 12.5% year-on-year. China took second place, with trade turnover between Georgia and China reaching over $2.6 billion from January to October 2026, up 42% from the previous year. Other major trading partners for Georgia include the United States (over $2 billion), Azerbaijan (over $1.2 billion), Germany (over $975 million), and Armenia (approximately $842 million).

Total foreign trade turnover for the 10-month period exceeded $23 billion (a 9.6% increase). Exports amounted to over $6.8 billion (up 17.9%), while imports reached over $16 billion (up 6.4%).