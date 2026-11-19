MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russian automaker EVM is considering entering foreign markets by 2028, with African nations already showing interest in UMO vehicles, company head Ilya Rashkin said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of Transport Week.

"As for interest from other countries - yes, it is there. For instance, African nations are showing interest in our cars. However, for at least the next couple of years, our priority remains the Russian market," he said.

According to Rashkin, current demand for the company’s vehicles in Russia exceeds its production capacity. Consequently, EVM intends to focus on the domestic market in the coming years, without ruling out future international expansion.

EVM (EM Rus) is a Russian automaker that produces the UMO 5 electric crossover and the UMO 8 hybrid under the UMO brand. The vehicles are manufactured at the Moscow-based Moskvich auto plant in a technological partnership with Yandex.

TASS is the strategic media partner of Transport Week.