Russia increases agricultural exports by 22.5% in 2026 to about $16 bln

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian agricultural exports have increased by 22.5% since the start of 2026, reaching about $16 bln, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said at the final board meeting of the Russian Agriculture Ministry.

"As for the current year, exports of agricultural products have so far increased by 22.5% and currently amount to about $16 bln," Lut said.

The minister noted that over the past decade, Russian agricultural exports have nearly tripled, reaching $41.6 bln by the end of last year. In physical terms, supplies exceeded 83 mln tons.

"This allowed our country to retain its position among the world’s top five food exporters. At the same time, we continue to maintain leadership not only in wheat exports, but also in frozen fish, sunflower oil, buckwheat, and other types of products," Lut added.