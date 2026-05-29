EAEU projects aggregate GDP growth at around 2.5% in 2026-2027 — Tokayev

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union’s (EAEU) aggregate GDP growth is projected at around 2.5% in 2026-2027, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"The EAEU maintains positive macroeconomic development momentum. According to forecasts, the growth rate of the Union’s combined gross domestic product in 2026-2027 will reach around 2.5%," he said at the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

Despite the instability and volatility of global markets, trade turnover between member states exceeded $95 bln last year, Tokayev added. "This year we expect mutual trade to increase by more than 6%, which will allow us to exceed the $100 bln mark," he said.