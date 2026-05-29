Russia became largest producer of pulses among exporting countries in 2025

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russia became the world’s largest producer of pulses among exporting countries in 2025, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said at the final board meeting of the Russian Agriculture Ministry.

"I would also like to highlight the record harvest of pulses, which exceeded 8 mln tons last year. Russia’s share in global production increased from 6% to 10%, and we became the largest producer of pulses among all exporting countries," Lut said.

The minister also stated that Russian farmers harvested a record crop of oilseeds last year.

"We are also continuing to increase soybean production, which for several years now has allowed us to fully meet the needs of our livestock sector in our climate conditions," she added.

According to Lut, Russia also increased harvests of potatoes, sugar beets, and fruits in 2025, while vegetable harvests remained in line with the record levels achieved in 2024.