Rushydro’s IFRS net profit doubles in Q1

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Rushydro’s net profit under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-March 2026 reached 37.23 bln rubles ($525.1 mln), doubling compared with the Q1 of 2025, according to the company’s report.

Revenue for the first three months of this year increased by 19% to 210.9 bln rubles ($2.97 bln). Profit before tax rose 1.8-fold to 37.23 bln rubles ($525.1 mln).

Rushydro is Russia’s largest power generation company by installed capacity, объединяющая more than 600 generation facilities. The total installed capacity of the company’s power plants amounts to 38.7 GW.

Rushydro’s largest shareholders are the Russian Federation (62.2%), VTB Bank (12.37%), and En+ Group (9.61%).