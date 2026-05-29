Wheat, fertilizers exported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan — agency

BAKU, May 29. /TASS/. Russia exported another batch of wheat and fertilizers to Armenia via Azerbaijan, the AzerTaj news agency reported.

The cargo contains 280 tons of wheat and 277 tons of fertilizers, according to the report.

Some 126 tons of urea and 67 tons of flour were sent from Russia to Armenia via the same route on Thursday.

To date, over 28,000 tons of Russian grain, more than 4,000 tons of fertilizers, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been exported from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

At the end of October last year, Azerbaijan lifted the ban on cargo transit through its territory for Armenia.