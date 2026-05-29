Astana ready to consider all additional oil export routes — energy minister

ASTANA, May 29. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is considering all alternative routes for transporting oil to international markets, but there is no alternative to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) pipeline now, the republic’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told reporters.

"Currently, the CPC is capable of transporting 82 mln tons of oil: that’s the pipeline’s capacity. There is currently no alternative to this pipeline capable of transporting 82 mln tons. <…> We are considering any additional routes," he said.

If the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline "is economically feasible," Kazakhstan will consider it as an additional route for oil exports, Akkenzhenov noted, adding though that no official proposals have been received from the Azerbaijani side on this matter. "There are no specifics as such," he said.

"We have a pipeline between Kazakhstan and China, we are currently transporting some volumes through the Caspian Sea, the Republic of Azerbaijan, including through the Aktau-Makhachkala [direction]," the minister added.