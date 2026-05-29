Russian stock market declines at start of trading session

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The Russian stock market was showing a decline at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate was rising.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.66% at 2,566.79 points and 1,132.94 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the yuan rose by 6.35 kopecks compared with the previous close to 10.5235 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index had slowed its decline and stood at 2,573.13 points (-0.42%), while the RTS index was at 1,135.74 points (-0.42%). At the same time, the yuan rose to 10.506 rubles (+4.6 kopecks).