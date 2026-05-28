Container traffic over Middle Corridor to be increased to 10 mln tons

ASTANA, May 28. /TASS/. The volume of container traffic along the Middle Corridor is planned to be increased to 10 million metric tons by 2030, said the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Asan Darbayev.

He called the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) a key example of successful synchronization in the transport and logistics sector. "Over the past seven years, the volume of transportation on this route has increased more than fivefold: from 800 thousand tons to 4.5 million tons. By 2030, it is planned to increase the volume of container traffic along the Middle Corridor to 10 million tons," he said at the Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana.

For Kazakhstan, this area is of strategic importance, Darbayev stressed. The process of modernizing the infrastructure of ports in the Caspian Sea is consistently underway. "We are expanding railway capacity and developing the country's transit potential as a key Eurasian logistics hub," the vice minister added.

The Middle Corridor, or Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, runs through China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, and then on to European countries.

TASS is the information partner of the Eurasian Economic Forum.