Price of Russian gas for Armenia is several times lower than global spot prices — expert

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. The price of Russian gas supplied to Armenia is several times lower than current global spot prices, while quickly abandoning Russian gas in the event of EU accession would be difficult, Finam Financial Group analyst Sergey Kaufman told TASS.

"Gas is currently being supplied to Armenia at a price of $177.5 per 1,000 cubic meters. This is, of course, higher than prices on Russia’s domestic market or for supplies to Belarus, but it is several times lower than current spot prices globally," Kaufman noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Armenia’s Foreign Ministry had received notification from Russia regarding the possible denunciation of the agreement on supplies of gas, petroleum products, and diamonds should Yerevan join the European Union. Armenia’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed receipt of the letter from Russia.