Russia’s international reserves down $15 bln in one week to $753 bln — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves decreased by $15.1 bln in one week, standing at $753.8 bln as of May 22, 2026, the Central Bank reported.

"International reserves amounted to $753.8 bln as of the end of the day on May 22, 2026, having decreased by $15.1 bln, or by 2%, in one week mainly due to negative revaluation," the regulator said.

As of May 15, the country’s reserves totaled $768.9 bln.

Russia's international reserves reached a record high of $826.8 bln on January 30.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.