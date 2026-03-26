First results of national business model to be reviewed before SPIEF — Putin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The first results of the national business model approved at the turn of 2025 will be considered before the coming St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), President Vladimir Putin said at the congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

"The government has already approved the national model of the target conditions of doing business until 2030. It comprises main areas of actions, what should be specifically taken at the legislative, political level to simplify the corporate work, to improve the investment climate," he said.

"We will review the first results of the national model soon, before the next St. Petersburg International Economic Forum," Putin added.