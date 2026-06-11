Russian seaport cargo turnover rises by 3.7% to 369.63 mln tons in five months — Morcenter

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Cargo turnover at Russian seaports increased by 3.7% year-on-year in January-May 2026 to 369.63 mln metric tons, according to a statement published on Morcenter's Telegram channel.

Dry cargo handling totaled 182.14 mln metric tons, up 6.1%, while liquid bulk cargo volumes reached 187.49 mln metric tons, an increase of 1.5%.

During the first five months of the year, Russian seaports handled 290.6 mln metric tons of export cargo, up 3.5% year-on-year. Import cargo volumes declined by 0.8% to 17.39 mln metric tons, transit cargo fell by 8.2% to 27.74 mln metric tons, while coastal cargo shipments rose by 21.6% to 33.89 mln metric tons.

Cargo turnover at seaports in the Arctic Basin increased by 14.2%, while ports in the Baltic Basin recorded a decline of 4.7%. Cargo turnover in the Azov-Black Sea Basin rose by 3.1%, while ports in the Caspian Basin also posted growth, increasing by 51.7%. Cargo turnover at seaports in the Far Eastern Basin increased by 8.8%.