Russian stock market closed mixed on Friday

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The Russian stock market indices ended the trading session on Friday with mixed dynamics, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.14% to 2,864.89 points. The RTS Index gained 0.86% to 1,074.43 points. The yuan rate fell by 45.1 kopecks to 12.019 rubles, having showed the strongest daily drop since March 17, 2025.

"The MOEX Russia Index was hovering today below the mark of 2,900 points, just as the whole week before. Buyers are still focusing in their interest on heavyweight securities of exporters that gain from the rise in commodity prices. The majority of index components ended the week in the read at the same time," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,850 - 2,950 points on Monday. BCS Investment World expects it will be within 2,800 - 2,900 points.