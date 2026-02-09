Foreign companies to return to Russia as soon as relations warm up — Wylsacom

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Many foreign companies that have left the Russian market, will return to operate in the country as soon as international relations warm up, as confirmed by regular trademark registrations, technology blogger Valentin Petukhov, known by his nickname Wylsacom, told TASS.

The American company Apple was one of the first to leave the Russian market in 2022, ceasing all communication and operational processes, while continuing to sell its devices, which are labeled for the Russian market, he noted. Petukhov believes that after leaving Russia, many foreign companies regret it as the Russian market remains "quite strong."

"I think that as soon as there's some kind of truce or thaw, most likely many companies will return immediately. We're increasingly hearing about people registering their trademarks in Russia because they have expiration dates and, therefore, need to be extended," the expert said.

"Everyone's got their finger on the pulse, so to speak, and they're truly ready to return," he said. "Roughly speaking, all things are ready for everything to happen one day and for everything to return. Logistics processes in general also do not require any complicated manipulations to be established," Petukhov concluded.