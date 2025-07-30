Russia reduced electricity exports by 12.6% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Inter RAO, the sole operator of Russian electric power exports and imports, had the electricity exports declined by 12.6% to 3.075 bln kWh in the first half of this year, the company said.

Electricity imports surged by 14.8% to 1.273 bln kWH. Imports were largely growing on account of flows from Kazakhstan, Inter RAO said.

"Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan accounted for almost 52% of export supplies in the first half of 2025, and Mongolia’s share was about 16% also. As in the first half of 2024, constraints in the Far Eastern energy system continued, preventing restoration of exports to China to target values. Imports increased mainly on account of flows from Kazakhstan," the company informed.