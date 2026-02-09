Situation around Iran calls for peaceful settlement of issues — Russian foreign minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. A military resolution to the situation around Iran will not ensure the security of any state, and a peaceful settlement is necessary, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated at the XV Middle East Conference of the international discussion club Valdai.

"Of course, we proceed from the principle that there must be a peaceful settlement here. We understand that, as in the case of Palestine, some direct participants in the process are tempted to use force and, so to speak, finish off their opponents. But this is an unacceptable aspiration. It will only accumulate problems and will in no way resolve or ensure the security of any state," the minister emphasized.

"Therefore, we maintain constant contact with our Iranian friends, including in coordination with our Chinese colleagues. This concerns us, we are concerned about Iran’s future," Lavrov added.

Trump said on January 26 that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran. He expressed hope that Tehran would return to the negotiating table and conclude a "fair and equitable" deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons. The US leader recalled that the United States carried out strikes on nuclear facilities in the Islamic republic last June in an operation dubbed Midnight Hammer. He warned that "the next attack will be far worse," urging not to let "that happen again."