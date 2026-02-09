Russia actively developing drones, but they won’t be only future weapon — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec is actively developing unmanned technologies and expanding production of components for air, land, and sea drones. However, unmanned systems won’t be the only weapons of the future, Rostec Arms Cluster Industrial Director Bekkhan Ozdoyev said in an interview with TASS dedicated to the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia.

He noted that the currently popular view that drones will become the primary war weapon in the future, while traditional systems, including armored vehicles, can be discarded, is not unreasonable.

"However, one cannot unequivocally assert that a future war will be solely a drone war. I believe that the proponents of this idea are attempting to draw general conclusions based on the specific experience of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, and they are failing, as they say, by focusing too narrowly. Drone development is an extremely important issue, but in my opinion, future warfare, for example, could retain a more classical nature, with a significantly greater concentration of forces and resources, be larger in scale and speed, and be more powerful in the weapons used. Drones in such conditions would immediately fade into the background," he noted.

Ozdoyev added that "tanks will be in greater demand in high-intensity war, as the most resilient battlefield vehicles that maintain combat effectiveness even in the face of weapons of mass destruction." "I would like to emphasize once again that Rostec is actively developing unmanned and automation technologies, and is boosting the production of domestic electronic and other components needed for drone production, not only for airborne drones but also for land and sea drones. In other words, we are keeping up with the times," the Rostec arms cluster industrial director said.