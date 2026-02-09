Tanks with UAVs used for sniper destruction of single targets — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russian tanks, in cooperation with drones, are used for sniper destruction of single small-sized targets, Bekhan Ozdoev, industrial director of the Rostec state corporation weapons cluster, member of the Bureau of the Union of Machine Engineers, told TASS in an interview.

He said that all the latest versions of combat vehicles have been significantly improved in terms of fire control and sighting systems. The internal ergonomics of the combat compartments has been improved, both in terms of visualizing information for the crew and in terms of control.

"The equipment demonstrates high accuracy of firing both direct fire and from closed positions. Today, tanks in cooperation with UAVs are already used for sniper destruction of single small-sized targets," Ozdoev said.