Russia's gasification level rises to 74.7% by end of 2024 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia's gasification level increased to 74.7% by the end of 2024, compared to 73.8% at the beginning of last year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his column for the Energy Policy magazine.

Earlier, the Russian state program Energy Development stated that in 2024 the gasification level would reach 74.7%, in 2025 - 75%, in 2026 - 75.8%, in 2027 - 76.7%.

In June 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Gazprom and the relevant departments to ensure the completion of gasification of the Russian regions in two stages - by 2024 and by 2030. As a result, by the end of 2030 the average gasification level in Russia is expected to reach 82.9%.