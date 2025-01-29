Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey up 2.6% in 2024

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russia’s pipeline gas supplies to Turkey rose by 2.6% in 2024 to slightly over 21 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by Eurostat and Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

In the first 11 months of 2024, supplies of Russian pipeline gas to the country amounted to around 18.2 bcm, according to the Turkish regulator. That said, according to data provided by Eurostat (almost fully coincides with EPDK statistics), last December Turkey imported a total of 2.84 bcm of gas via TurkStream and Blue Stream, which is the highest level in four years and the second-highest volume ever.

Consequently, FY 2024 supplies of pipeline gas surpassed 21 bcm (+2.6% compared with 2023). Total gas supplies from Russia to Turkey considering LNG amounted to over 21.5 bcm.

That said, deliveries of Russian gas to Turkey (via the pipeline and as LNG) remain substantially below the 2021 level of 26.3 bcm, according to Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority, and 26.8 bcm, according to Russia’s Federal Customs Service.

Russia supplies gas to Turkey via two pipelines through the Black Sea. Blue Stream was commissioned in early 2003. The design capacity of the pipeline spanning 1,213 kilometers is 16 bln cubic meters per year. The export gas pipeline TurkStream consists of two lines, one of which is designed for delivering gas to Turkish consumers, while the second one supplies gas to southern and southeastern European countries. The total capacity of TurkStream commissioned in January 2020 amounts to 31.5 bcm.

TASS said earlier citing ENTSOG that supplies to Europe via TurkStream rose by 23% in 2024 to 16.7 bln cubic meters. Meanwhile transportation via the pipeline to Europe hit record high since its commissioning in 2020 as early as in the middle of this January.