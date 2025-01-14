Russia, Vietnam having good prospects for higher tourist flows — Russian PM

HANOI, January 14. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam have good prospects for increasing mutual tourist flows, Prime Minister of Russia Mikhail Mishustin said during talks with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

"We have good prospects for the increase of mutual tourist flows. It will be interesting for citizens of Russia and Vietnam to become familiar with rich cultural traditions, heritage and modern life of our countries," Mishustin said.

Russia takes good care and sets a high value on cultural and humanitarian ties with Vietnam, he added.

The Russian Prime Minister is in Vietnam on the official visit on January 14-15.