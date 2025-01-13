Russian budget to receive extra oil and gas revenues worth $782 mln in January — ministry

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Russia’s budget is expected to receive 80.3 bln rubles ($782.7 mln) worth of additional oil and gas revenues in January, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"Additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget in January 2025 are projected at 80.3 bln rubles. The deviation of virtual oil and gas revenues from the expected monthly volume of oil and gas revenues amounted to -10.1 bln rubles in December 2024," the statement reads.

Payments from the budget to oil companies as part of the fuel damper mechanism amounted to 139.3 bln rubles ($1.35 bln) in December. Oil companies receive payments under the damper mechanism if they supply fuel to the Russian market at a price no higher than a certain level, the so-called cut-off point.