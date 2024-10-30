Russian stock indices in the green on Wednesday — market data

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Wednesday with the upward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.6% to 2,615.38 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.89% to 843.93 points. The yuan edged up by 0.17% to 13.6 rubles.

"The benchmark was above 2,630 points on the peak of growth but buyers lost the initiative, although oil moved to a more confident recovery and the ruble move was neutral in general in the forex market. Probably, the optimism of investors continues to be restrained by key rate lifting by the Central Bank and the uncertainty regarding further rate path and the duration of the period of tough monetary conditions," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World commented.

International markets focused on statistics - preliminary quarterly estimates of GDP for the Euro area and the US were released today. "The European economy grew by 0.4% quarter on quarter, twice better than expected, while the US GDP with 2.8% quarter on quarter did not reach 3%," the expert noted.

The Russian government bonds index RGBI gained 0.35% today. "The index is traded above 97 basis points. Current levels are historically low for the index," Maxim Fedosov from the Pervaya management company said. "Globally, within the framework of the new forecast on inflation and the key rate, the debt market can be under pressure until the next meeting of the Bank of Russia," Fedosov noted.

The forecast for the MOEX Russia Index for tomorrow is 2,550 - 2,650 points, according to BCS Investment World and Freedom Finance Global.

A series of publications of financial reports are expected in the Russian market tomorrow. Sberbank will release IFRS figures for nine months of this year.