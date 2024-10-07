Russian Agriculture Ministry to revise grain harvest forecast for 2024 — minister

GELENDZHIK, October 7. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture will revise its grain harvest forecast for 2024 in view of weather conditions in Siberia and the counterterrorist operation regime in a number of regions, Minister Oksana Lut told reporters on the sidelines of the Bioprom international forum.

"We are now finalizing the figure, considering the poor weather in Siberia. Even, probably, on the one side with consideration of poor weather in Siberia, and the other side with addressing, I regret saying, impossibility to harvest in regions where the regime of the counterterrorist operation is introduced," she said.

The agriculture ministry said at the turn of September that it expected final estimates of the expected harvest from regions to revise the country-wide outlook for 2024. The ministry noted that it kept the grain harvest outlook at 132 mln metric tons for 2024.