Federal Statistics Service revises estimate of Russia's GDP in Q2 2024 from 4% to 4.1%

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) has improved its estimate of Russia's GDP in the second quarter of 2024 from 4% to 4.1%, according to the first estimate of Russia's GDP.

Earlier, Rosstat had preliminary estimated Russia's GDP growth in the second quarter of 2024 at 4% and confirmed its estimate of Russia's GDP growth in the first quarter at 5.4% year-on-year. Compared to the first quarter of 2023, GDP grew by 5.7%.

Russia's GDP for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to 46 trillion 269.3 billion rubles ($508 bln) in current prices.