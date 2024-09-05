Russia taking measures against economic 'overheating' — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian authorities are already "cooling down" the situation in the lending market and in the economy on the whole, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Already cooling down," the head of state noted. "By increasing the key rate, by canceling subsidized mortgage," the Russian leader noted. "Lending is now supported by IT benefits, [programs] in the Far East, in the Arctic, by family mortgage, but this 'cooldown' is also supported in such way," Putin said.

The stable work of the Ministry of Finance on budget balancing also influences the "cooldown" in the national economy, the Russian leader added.