Russian Agriculture Ministry not going to renew rapeseed export ban

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculure is not going to extend the rapeseed export ban in effect until August 31, 2024, ministry’s press service told TASS.

"It is not planned to renew the rapeseed export ban," the press service said.

At the same time, a draft decree on introduction of an export duty for this kind of products until August 31, 2026 was prepared, the ministry informed. It will stand at 30% of cost but not lower than 165 euro per metric ton.

In March 2024, the Russian government renewed the temporary ban on rapeseed exports, introduced on September 1, 2023 and extended in March 2024.