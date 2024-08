MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russian air carriers increased transportation by 6.4% annually to 62.9 mln passengers in January - July 2024, Minister of Transport Roman Starovoyt said.

Air carriers will transport 73.7 mln passengers during the high season, with the increase by 7%, he added.