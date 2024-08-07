Annual inflation in Russia down to 9.02% over week — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down from 9.11% a week earlier to 9.02% from July 30 to August 5, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its price review.

Deflation (-0.02%) remained in the food sector during the reporting week. The price drop accelerated for fruits and vegetables.

In the nonfood segment, the price growth rate was 0.22% amid the change in prices of electric and domestic appliances and cars. Deflation resumed in the services sector (-0.52%) amid a significant acceleration in the price decrease for domestic airfare.