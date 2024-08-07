Russia working on direct flights to Saudi Arabia, Indonesia

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. Russia is working on the start of the direct air service with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov said at the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with Cabinet members.

"Our key tasks at present are the direct air service with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia," the minister said. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also carrying very important work at present, talks with Saudi Arabia on the visa-free regime, present in all agendas," Reshetnikov noted.

The demand of foreign tourists for trips to Russia is growing, the minister said. The inbound tourist flow increased by almost a half to two million trips during six months.

Citizens of Middle East and Asian countries are visiting Russia more actively. In particular, the tourist traffic from Saudi Arabia increased by twelve times, from Oman and Kuwait by six times, and from the UAE by four times. The incremental growth for China is almost the same, Reshetnikov added.