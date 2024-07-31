Aeroflot requests slots for flights to Indonesia’s Denpasar

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Aeroflot has requested slots to make flights to Indonesia’s Denpasar, the Russian flag carrier said.

"Aeroflot has requested required slots to make flights from Moscow to Denpasar, starting from September, and awaits the decision of Indonesian aviation authorities," the airline said.

President-elect of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto said earlier at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that he welcomes opening of the Russian consulate-general in Bali and assumed that Aeroflot could make flights between the two countries.