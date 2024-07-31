Retailer O'Key increases Q2 revenues by 5.2% to $605.73 mln

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Large Russian retailer O'Key in the Q2 increased net retail sales by 5.2% year-on-year to 52.316 bln rubles ($605.73 mln), the company said in a statement.

In the first half of the year, the Group's net retail sales increased by 6.2% to 104.568 bln rubles ($1.21 bln), hypermarket sales - by 2% to 69.383 bln rubles ($804.23 mln), and discounter sales - by 15.7% to 35.185 bln rubles ($407.84 mln).

O'key Group's LFL net sales increased by 3.9% in the first six months and by 3.1% in April-June. Average check in January-June increased by 7.4%, customer traffic decreased by 3.2%, LFL check increased by 7.5%, and LFL traffic decreased by 4.1%.

O'Key Group opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002. In 2015 the retailer launched its chain of discount stores. By the end of June 2024, the group will operate 296 stores in Russia.