Net profit of VTB under IFRS down 4.4% in 1H to $3.2 bln

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Net profit of VTB Group under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) decreased by 4.4% in the first half of 2024 year-on-year to 277.1 bln rubles ($3.2 bln), Deputy Chairman of the Management Board Dmitry Pianov said during a telephone conference with reporters.

"In the first half of the year VTB Group earned 277 bln rubles worth of net profit, which is in line with return on investment of 24.3%," he said.

The group’s assets rose by 6.6% in the reporting period to 31.3 trillion rubles ($362 bln).

As of June 30, 2024 the group’s aggregate customer funds were up by 6.2% at 23.7 trillion rubles ($274 bln).