Income tax rate of 5% for IT companies to apply in 2025-2030

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law setting the income tax rate for IT companies at the level of 5% in 2025-2030.

The document was posted on the legal information web portal. It follows from the document that the zero income tax rate for IT companies will be in effect until the end of 2024. The tax rate for the income to be credited to the federal budget will be set at 5% later on, in 2025-2030.

The zero tax rate was approved in spring 2022 and became one of support measures for the sector after introduction of sanctions by the US and the EU.