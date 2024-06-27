Russia to continue creating conditions for unfreezing of assets despite sanctions

ALMATY, June 27. /TASS/. Russia will continue creating conditions for unfreezing of investors’ assets despite another round of sanctions, Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov told TASS on the sidelines of the annual meeting and business forum of the Eurasian Development Bank.

"Sanctions hinder the work of private business and private persons. For our part, we create conditions for those interests of business and private persons to work. <…> We will be creating conditions on our side though we cannot control the other side, this being the policy of the third side," he said.

On June 12, the US Department of the Treasury imposed sanctions against the Moscow Exchange as well as the National Settlement Depository and the National Clearing Center, part of the Moscow Exchange group, after which the Moscow Exchange said that it would not trade in the dollar, the euro, and the Hong Kong dollar.

Later the UK joined sanctions against the group of companies. A number of media outlets said citing experts in this respect that the restrictions could affect the process of exchange of frozen assets.