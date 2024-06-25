MOEX index up 0.43%, RTS index up by1.22% by end of trading on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian stock market’s dynamics was inexpressive on Tuesday.

By the end of the main session, the MOEX index rose by 0.43% to 3,111.39 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index went up by 1.22% to 1,123.04 points.

The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate increased by 0.22% to 11.89 rubles.

"The Moscow Exchange index, as the day before, mainly moved in a neutral manner near 3,100 points. Strengthening of ruble continues to hold back demand for shares. Also, the latest sanctions initiatives of Western countries are putting pressure on investor sentiments," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

The growth leaders at the end of the session were preferred shares of Mechel (+4.40%), VTB securities (+4.25%), shares of the Moscow Exchange (+2.47%), shares of Rosseti (+2.44%), securities of Gazprom Neft (+2.27%), securities of the Bank of St. Petersburg (+1.69%).

The decline leaders were Solidcore shares (-12.53%), Seligdar shares (-2.35%), Raspadskaya shares (-1.76%), LSR shares (-1.36%) and shares of M. Video (-1.24%).

BCS World of Investments’ forecast for the MOEX index for June 26 is 3,075-3,175 points, the yuan-to-ruble rate is expected to be slightly above 12 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate is expected at 86-87 rubles (based on derivatives market indicators).

Freedom Finance Global believes that tomorrow the MOEX index may move in the range of 3,100-3,150 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 86-89 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate will vary between 92 and 95 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will fluctuate between 12-12.5 rubles.