Alrosa’s proven resources enough for 30 years of mining

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Alrosa had 1.067 bln carats of raw diamonds and the company can mine them for at least thirty years at the current production level, the Russian diamond miner said on its official Telegram channel.

"In 2023, Alrosa had 1,067 bln carats of raw diamonds. If we divide this indicator by the production level in 2023, it can be easily ascertained that we will mine raw diamonds under the current diamond mining level with the established cost efficiency during more than thirty years," Alrosa noted.

The company continues exploration for the purpose of developing the mineral and resource base. "It is obvious for us that new deposits will be involved, new open pits and mines will be constructed, and extra facilities for ore processing will be needed," the company added.