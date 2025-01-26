Palestine’s authorities say ready to assume duties in Gaza Strip

RABAT, January 26. /TASS/. Palestine’s authorities have said that they are fully ready to assume duties in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Palestinian presidential administration.

"The State of Palestine reiterates its readiness to fully assume its duties in the Gaza Strip and to continue efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, in line with international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative," the WAFA agency quoted the statement.

The Palestinian authorities warned about "dangerous repercussions of Israeli policies aimed at severing Gaza from the rest of Palestine and displacing its people, which would destabilize the region, undermine security, and jeopardize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine and that of the neighboring Arab countries."

The Palestinian people and their leadership "categorically reject any policies or actions aimed at undermining the unity of the Palestinian land, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. Any attempt to erode Palestinian, Arab, or international principles is rejected and entirely unacceptable," the document emphasizes. "The Presidency also reaffirmed that the Palestinian people and their legitimate leadership, represented by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), hold the sole authority over their destiny, future, and the preservation of the national project and Palestinian identity."

"President Mahmoud Abbas continues to engage in urgent consultations with Arab, European, and U.S. leaders to address the serious consequences in this regard on Palestine and the national security of the region," says the document cited by the agency.