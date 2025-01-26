Lukashenko winning presidential election in Belarus with 87.6% — exit poll

MINSK, January 26. /TASS/. Belarus’ incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is winning the presidential election in the country with 87.6% of votes, according to an exit poll conducted by the Belarusian Youth Organizations Committee.

According to the exit poll results, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party Oleg Gaidukevich is scoring 1.8% of the vote, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya - 1.6%, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party Sergey Syrankov - 2.7%, and leader of the Republican Party of Labor and Justice Alexander Khizhnyak - 1.2%. As many as 5.1% of voters cast their ballots against all.

The exit poll was conducted at more than 300 polling stations across the country.

The Belarusian Central Election Commission is expected to announce preliminary voting results at 2:30 a.m. on January 27 (11:30 p.m. GMT on January 26).