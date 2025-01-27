Nornickel boosts production of premium nickel brands for electroplating sector in China

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Nornickel has boosted the production of premium nickel brands for electroplating sector in China, Senior Vice-President, Operating Director Alexander Popov said in a commentary on the company’s production results for 2024.

"The company continued to diversify its product portfolio. We increased production volumes of premium nickel brands for electroplating sector in China. In addition, the carbonyl nickel department in the nickel electrolysis shop at Kola Division has been successfully launched after annual schedule capital maintenance, where we began to develop special nickel powders," he was quoted as saying. "In order to improve customer satisfaction, we increased the share of copper cathodes of the top-quality brand by 10% to 84.3%," Popov added.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified metals and mining company. Its production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and the Trans-Baikal Territory in Russia, as well as in Finland.

Among the main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros owned by Vladimir Potanin (holds 37% of shares) and Rusal founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.39% of shares).