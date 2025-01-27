Israel to welcome communication between Putin, Trump, says envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Israel will welcome dialogue between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin stated in an interview with TASS.

"We always support dialogue. I think that dialogue, especially between such significant countries, is essential as it can promote many positive outcomes on the global geostrategic stage," the diplomat said in response to a question. "That said, Israel certainly endorses it," Halperin added.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier that Trump had assigned his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, the task of ending the Ukraine conflict in 100 days. According to the newspaper, "dealmaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be far more difficult than Trump promised on the campaign trail, when he said he would end the conflict before he took office."

Putin emphasized on January 20 that Moscow was open to dialogue on the Ukraine conflict with the new US administration, with the priority being to address the underlying causes of the crisis. He confirmed that Russia was taking note of statements by Trump and his team members about their willingness to restore communication and the need to do everything possible to prevent World War III.