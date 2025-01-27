{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Middle East conflict

Israel, Lebanon extend deal to withdraw Israeli troops until February 18 — White House

The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. The Israeli and Lebanese authorities have agreed to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory until February 18, the White House said in a statement.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18," the statement said.

"The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023," the White House said.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement went into effect on November 27. Its terms call for Israel to withdraw completely from southern Lebanon by January 27.

On Friday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon would continue after the deadline because the Lebanese side had not yet fully implemented the terms of the agreement: the border areas must be handed over to the control of the Lebanese army and the armed formations of the Shia Hezbollah movement must withdraw beyond the Litani River.

Tags
United StatesIsraelLebanon
Lukashenko wins presidential election with 86.82% of votes — preliminary results
In the 2020 presidential election, Lukashenko won 80.10% of the vote
Read more
German lawmaker says US troops need to get out of Germany
"This harmful policy of vassal loyalty needs to stop," Sevim Dagdelen stated
Read more
State Department issues pause on foreign aid to all states for 90 days — Politico
It is effective immediately
Read more
NATO to hold 'gigantic exercise' in 2025, Russia is ready for it — MFA
"All necessary precautions are being taken by our military," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko underlined
Read more
One Oreshnik missile system will be enough for Belarus, Lukashenko says
The Belarusian president said that the system will be deployed to Belarus as soon as it is manufactured in Russia
Read more
OPEC oil price cuts to end Ukrainian crisis, Trump says
"We want to see OPEC cut the price of oil, and that will automatically stop the tragedy that's taking place in Ukraine," the US President noted
Read more
Russia’s Far East economy attracted $47.94 bln over 10 years
According to First Deputy Minister for Development of the Far East and Arctic Gadzhimagomed Guseinov, investment projects require boosting energy capacity to export products from the Far East
Read more
State Duma approves denunciation of Russian-Ukrainian agreements on Black Sea Fleet
On March 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a proposal to the State Duma on terminating the legal effect of a number of Russian-Ukrainian agreements on the Black Sea Fleet
Read more
Ukraine loses over 360 troops in Kursk area in past day — Russian Defense Ministry
Five soldiers were surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russian military splits Velikaya Novoselka in two, blocking Ukrainian troops — ministry
Russian troops have already hoisted the Russian flag on a recently liberated building in the settlement’s center
Read more
Russia against freeze of Ukrainian conflict, West may use it for revanche — MFA
"There is a need for reliable, legally binding agreements and mechanisms that would guarantee the prevention of a resumption of the conflict," the Foreign Ministry said
Read more
Yemeni Houthis unilaterally release 153 war detainees — Red Cross
The released detainees will soon be brought to the territory controlled by the internationally recognized government
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military airfields, drone storage sites in 132 areas
Russian air defenses also downed 44 Ukrainian drones and three HIMARS rockets in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Berlin details new military aid package to Kiev
German Deputy Government Spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner said the bulk of weapons supplies to Kiev had been announced in October
Read more
Press review: Trump reveals his priorities as US president and Iran threatens to exit NPT
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, January 21st
Read more
Russian stock market indices plunging on Thursday — market data
The yuan rate remained almost flat at 13.55 rubles
Read more
IN BRIEF: Relations with US, negotiations with Ukraine: Putin comments on Trump's words
Russia "has never refused to communicate with the United States," but contacts have been interrupted by Washington
Read more
Trump changes his tactics for resolving Ukrainian crisis — news outlet
According to the news outlet, the threats to impose new anti-Russian sanctions, which Trump announced a few days after his inauguration, are similar to the course of his predecessor Joe Biden
Read more
US Senate approves Pete Hegseth as Pentagon chief
Vice President JD Vance came to the chamber to break the tie in his role as president of the Senate
Read more
Construction of Rasht-Astara railway to start after March 2025 — Iranian Ambassador
Kazem Jalali explained that in 2023, Russia and Iran "signed a memorandum of understanding" to build this railroad - the only missing link in the process of creating the western land branch of the North-South Corridor
Read more
West at fault for 2022 Ukraine negotiations failing, Slovak PM says
According to Robert Fico, Ukraine is headed for a potentially catastrophic future
Read more
Western offensive actions towards Russia, Belarus cannot but cause outrage — CIS
"We are closely monitoring the situation around Belarus and Russia," Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Sergey Lebedev said
Read more
Syria terminates Tartus port management contract with Russian company
The 49-year-long agreement was signed between the Syrian government and Russia’s Stroytransgas company in 2019
Read more
At least 85 people killed in plane crash in South Korea — agency
There were 175 passengers and six crew members on board the plane
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about completed presidential elections in Belarus
TASS has compiled the most important information about the election
Read more
Press review: Trump gives Russia an unlikely ultimatum as US secretary visits Panama first
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 24th
Read more
Israel to allow Gaza residents to return north starting from January 27 — Qatari diplomat
Al-Ansari noted that the parties to the conflict, with the participation of Qatar, Egypt and the US, agreed that Hamas would release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud
Read more
SVR chief praises Northern Sea Route as one of most promising transport links worldwide
According to Sergey Naryshkin, the existence of such a distinctive passage is Russia’s "natural strategic benefit"
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat says reassured by Rubio that Trump is set to end war in Ukraine
"Hungary will enthusiastically and firmly support any initiative that will bring us closer to the end of the war and peace," Peter Szijjarto said
Read more
Age of Mars registered as violator due to failure to protect Russian users' personal data
The game has not been banned in Russia yet, and Russian users can register there and create a personal account
Read more
Ka-52M crew foils Ukrainian army’s rotation in Kursk Region
The helicopter has attacked troops and equipment of the Ukrainian army with air missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Russia backs Non-Aligned Movement’s efforts to protect sovereignty of countries — Putin
President stressed that both Russia and members of the Non-Aligned Movement "advocate for a constructive dialogue between members of the global community"
Read more
Belarus maintains contacts with Ukraine at certain level, says Lukashenko
"This is what we do not in a separate order and Russia knows about it," Belarusian President said
Read more
EU sinking ship, Trump to expedite its demise — expert
Trump’s plans to boost domestic production in the US are bad news for Europe, especially Germany, with "Italy feeling the ripple effects too, considering their close economic ties," Tiberio Graziani noted
Read more
Oil prices decline amid Trump’s statements on OPEC
Brent futures dropped by 1.24% to $78.02 per barrel
Read more
USAID freezes projects supporting Ukraine — Reuters
Among the projects that have been frozen are support to schools and health assistance like emergency maternal care and childhood vaccinations
Read more
Colombian president displays interest in country’s entry into BRICS
Brazilian leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva welcomed Gustavo Petro’s initiative, "being committed to promotion of Colombia’s candidacy"
Read more
Palestine’s authorities reject idea of displacing Palestinians from Gaza Strip
"We emphasize that the Palestinian people will never abandon their land or their holy sites," the Palestinian presidential administration said
Read more
Novgorod-made FPV drone Prince Vandal causes $300 mln damage to NATO
Earlier, the CEO of the research and production center Ushkuynik, Alexey Chadayev, said that the drone for the first time would begin to be manufactured in several regions of Russia
Read more
Launch date of Turkish Stream not to differ much from South Stream schedule - Gazprom
Gazprom representative also added that the Turkish Stream project does not have an official name yet
Read more
Israeli servicemen shoot two-year-old girl in West Bank, TV channel says
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the toddler died from a gunshot wound to the head
Read more
Ukrainian army’s General Staff points to difficult situation on battlefield
Kiev seeks to blame its failures on its Western partners, accusing them of insufficient weapons supplies
Read more
Poland pursues aggressive policies towards Belarus, prepares for intervention — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president added that "Poland is pursuing the most aggressive and destructive policies regarding Belarus"
Read more
North Korea successfully tests sea-launched strategic cruise missile — KCNA
The missiles traveled a distance of 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) in approximately 7,500 seconds and hit the targets
Read more
Voting in presidential election kicks off in Belarus
Five candidates are vying for the post of head of state, including incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Kremlin sees Japan’s stance on Russia as clearly unfriendly
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s remark about his desire to resolve "the territorial issue" and sign a peace treaty with Russia
Read more
Kremniy El Group microelectronics plant in Bryansk suspends operations after UAV Attack
The governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 37 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 18 jets
Read more
OSCE ODIHR loses image of independent election observer — Russian senator
"No observation mission has the right to monopolize election observation," Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said
Read more
GDP losses from response to Trump’s tariffs will be double-digit — WTO chief
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala also portrayed the second possible scenario where the world is divided in two trading blocs
Read more
Japan’s prime minister recognizes value of relations with Russia — MP Muneo Suzuki
These relations contribute to stability in East Asia and worldwide, the member of Japan’s upper house of parliament said
Read more
Ukrainian troops killed entire families in Selidovo — activist
Accoridng to member of the Russian Civic Chamber Maxim Grigoriev, more than 100 civilians of the town of Selidovo were killed as a result of the Ukrainian shootings
Read more
PM Pashinyan gave up on Karabakh himself, destroying Armenia now — Lukashenko
"They have now started courting the European Union. Listen, this is a very dangerous game," the Belarusian leader said
Read more
US unable to force Russia acting in American interests regarding Ukraine — Lukashenko
The Belarusian President also stated that he assesses the chances of peace in Ukraine as 50/50
Read more
Lukashenko winning presidential election in Belarus with 87.6% — exit poll
The exit poll was conducted at more than 300 polling stations across the country
Read more
Israel has no claims to Syrian territories — Israeli ambassador to Russia
According to the Israeli diplomat, Israel will see to it that Syria’s new authorities "don’t let Syria’s territory be used as a springboard for aggression against Israel"
Read more
Putin expects extra budget revenues this year
"Let us see how we will have additional revenues of the federal budget evolved," the president said
Read more
Palestine’s authorities say ready to assume duties in Gaza Strip
The Palestinian people and their leadership "categorically reject any policies or actions aimed at undermining the unity of the Palestinian land, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem"
Read more
First bananas grown in Russia could debut by end of 2025 — association
A relevant government decree is already in place, approving the list of agricultural products for cultivation and processing by agricultural producers, Oksana Lut noted
Read more
Elections needed for stabilization in Syria — Russian foreign ministry
According to the ministry, the ultimate goal is to hold general elections, with their results being recognized by all, but this task will require time
Read more
Tusk threatens Orban with consequences if EU sanctions against Russia not extended
Polish Prime Minister also said his Hungarian counterpart "is playing in Putin’s team"
Read more
Zelensky was 'showing off to fullest extent' at talks with Russia — Lukashenko
Ukranian side was thereby delaying the meeting with Russian mission in 2022
Read more
EU sanctions against Russia will only be extended if Ukraine restores gas transit — Orban
As the Hungarian prime minister noted, he had told other EU leaders that "if Ukraine wants to receive assistance" it should also refrain from using "military means to attack" the TurkStream gas pipeline
Read more
Belarus presidential election now valid — CEC
The turnout at the presidential election in Belarus as of 11 a.m. GMT amounted to 66.41%
Read more
Final voter turnout at Belarus’ presidential election stood at 85.7% — CEC
Early voting took place from January 21 through 25 and January 26 was the main voting day
Read more
Russian MFA says Tusk's threats against Orban exemplify Western democracy
"That’s Western democracy for you," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Two copters sent for evacuation of nationalists from Mariupol shot down — Donetsk militia
One of them crashed near Rybatskoye, Eduard Basurin informed
Read more
About 100,000 people rally against Alternative for Germany party in Berlin — Bild
The crowd also criticized Christian Democratic Union leader Friedrich Merz over his proposal to tighten immigration laws
Read more
Zelensky shocked by Trump’s decisions, tries to manipulate Europe — LDPR leader
Leonid Slutsky recalled that at the talks in Istanbul, settlement agreements were reached and "initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation David Arakhamia"
Read more
Press review: Iranian leader’s Moscow visit alarms Tehran's foes as Trump plans China trip
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, January 20th
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin did not discuss countries’ merging
"Yes, we discuss how we will live, how we will cooperate," the Belarusian President said
Read more
Palestine’s authorities call on Trump to continue efforts toward maintaining truce in Gaza
"At this crucial stage, the State of Palestine stresses the need to focus on sustaining the ceasefire, continuing humanitarian aid, facilitating the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes," Palestinian president’s administration said
Read more
Slovakia refuses to let EU take lead as biggest Kiev backer if US exits — top diplomat
Juraj Blanar reminded that Washington is the biggest supporter of Ukraine "both financially and militarily"
Read more
Trump says people shouldn’t forget Russia ‘helped us’ win World War II
"I love the Russian people, and always had a very good relationship with President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin," the US President wrote on his Truth Social platform
Read more
Potential US military intervention in Panama under Trump to lead to occupation — newspaper
Donald Trump said earlier that Washington needed to retain control over the Panama Canal
Read more
Musk speaks at Alternative for Germany campaign event via video link
He told the audience Germans should stop feeling guilt about their past
Read more
Trump confirms halting aid to foreign countries
Among other measures aimed at tackling inflation, Trump also listed the creation of a new US agency, Department of Government Efficiency, charged with boosting the efficiency of the US government
Read more
Lavrov, top Qatari diplomat discuss ways to stabilize situation in Syria
Parties also discussed pressing issues related to the development of bilateral relations between Russia and Qatar
Read more
Russia’s stock market opens with growing key indices, ruble weakens against yuan
The MOEX index slowed down its growth and was at 2,926.82 points, while the RTS index amounted to 938.3 points
Read more
Russian Cabinet allocates $15 mln to eliminate aftermath of Black Sea emergency
The funds are intended to address the tanker crash in the Kerch Strait on December 15, 2024, which was followed by an oil spill
Read more
Russian military describes Velikaya Novoselka as Kiev’s last hub in south Donetsk
Earlier, the Defense Ministry said that Russian assault teams managed to split the settlement in two
Read more
Moldovan calls on Russia to promote dialogue with Transnistria amid energy crisis
"Moldova is firmly committed to the norms of international law and interests of its citizens, including in the Transnistrian region, in full conformity with the country’s constitution," Moldova’s foreign ministry said in statement
Read more
Trump threatens to curb Russia’s exports if no deal on Ukraine reached
The US president said he was ready to do "a very big favor" to the Russian side
Read more
Trump, Starmer discuss maintaining close US-UK ties at first conversation
Starmer also congratulated Trump on his inauguration
Read more
Over 30 buildings, 20 cars damaged in Ukraine’s June 23 missile attack on Crimea
Alexey Krasnokutsky added that damage is still being assessed
Read more
UN Security Council meeting on DR Congo situation to be held on January 26 — source
According to the source, it was decided to reschedule it to a day earlier due to "recent developments" in the country
Read more
Russian diplomat certain White Helmets operating in Ukraine
This organization is a Western tool for staging false flags with chemical weapons, and for exploiting the human rights agenda in the interest and for the benefit of their client, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova pointed out
Read more
Trump's decrees to change not only America, but the world too — Hungarian Prime Minister
According to Viktor Orban, with Donald Trump back in power in the US, "the rebellion against the woke liberal democracy has entered a new stage"
Read more
Moscow State University ranked 84th best in the world
Twenty-five Russian universities made the QS University Rankings 2020
Read more
NATO’s hypocrisy brings direct clash with Russia closer — foreign ministry
Ukraine is at the heart of the Russia-NATO standoff, and Kiev’s troops are being supplied with long-range weapons that are in fact being operated by Western military specialists, the ministry said
Read more
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Taiwan
No information on casualties or damage has been reported
Read more
Additional opportunities open up for Russia in Middle East, senior diplomat says
Commenting on US media reports alleging that Russia is losing its position in the Middle East, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that it was "wishful thinking"
Read more
Expert paints picture of state-backed organ-harvesting scheme in Ukraine
Andrey Marochko cited his sources as saying that a special lane has been opened for ambulances crossing the border between Ukraine and Poland
Read more
Crimea will never be ceded by Russia — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president also said that he hopes that some sort of a solution to the conflict in Ukraine will be found this year
Read more
Restrictions of Ufa Airport operations lifted — airport
Two airplanes went during the restriction period to the Chelyabinsk Airport, four - to Yekaterinburg, and one returned to Moscow, the airport’s press service told TASS
Read more
Hamas to release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud by January 31 — Qatari diplomat
According to the Qatari diplomat, in return, Israel agreed to allow Gaza residents to return to the northern part of the enclave starting Monday morning, January 27
Read more
Transnistria literally has two days of gas left — Krasnoselsky
Vadim Krasnoselsky noted that there is enough gas in the Transnistrian pipelines for a few days, but if it runs out, it will take two to three months to restore thermal power
Read more
Scholz says too early to talk about peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
"We must be seeking to ensure that everything we do we do it together with the United States," German Chancellor said
Read more
Russia to respond to Zelensky's ultimatums with its victory — Medvedev
The politician noted that attacks on Russia continue and various verbal ultimatums are being issued
Read more
Hamas accuses Israel of violating Gaza ceasefire agreement
The Palestinian movement also noted that it hopes, along with mediators, "to reach a solution that would allow displaced persons to return" to the northern regions of Gaza
Read more
Serial production of MC-21 passenger jet to start from 2026 — Rostec
Series production of the passenger jet was earlier planned to begin in 2025
Read more
Canadian premier to attend events marking anniversary of Auschwitz death camp liberation
He will be accompanied by Canadian Holocaust survivors as well as Canada’s Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism, Deborah Lyons
Read more