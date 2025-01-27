Israel, Lebanon extend deal to withdraw Israeli troops until February 18 — White House

WASHINGTON, January 27. /TASS/. The Israeli and Lebanese authorities have agreed to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Lebanese territory until February 18, the White House said in a statement.

"The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18," the statement said.

"The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023," the White House said.

The 60-day ceasefire agreement went into effect on November 27. Its terms call for Israel to withdraw completely from southern Lebanon by January 27.

On Friday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon would continue after the deadline because the Lebanese side had not yet fully implemented the terms of the agreement: the border areas must be handed over to the control of the Lebanese army and the armed formations of the Shia Hezbollah movement must withdraw beyond the Litani River.